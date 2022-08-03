 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 080422 Smith Funeral Chapel

  • 0
Obit Directory 080422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

VANDERSLOOT - Thomas L., 85, of Billings formerly Hardin, passed August 1. Funeral to be held Friday, August 5 at 12 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. (5)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

CRUMRINE - Michael Calvin, 45, Commerce City, CO. Chapel service at 1 p.m., Sat., Aug. 6, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (6)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News