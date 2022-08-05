 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 080622 Smith Funeral Chapel

Obit Directory 080622 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

CRUMRINE - Michael Calvin, 45, Commerce City, CO. Chapel service at 1 p.m., Sat., Aug. 6th, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (6)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

MILLER – Donald D. 89, of Laurel. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Monday August 8th at 1st Congregational Church, 506 S 5th St, Laurel, MT 59044. (7)

ONOSZKO - Candise Elaine, 72 of Laurel. Memorial service at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 8 at 10:00. (7)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

