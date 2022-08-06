Obit Directory 080722 Dahl Funeral Chapel

RIST- Stevert R "Bud", 95 of Billings, passed away July. Vigil will be held Sunday September 11th at 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass Monday September 12 at 11 a.m., at Mary Queen of Peace. Luncheon to follow, burial is at the Lavina Cemetery. For full obituary please visit dahlfuneralchapel. (7)