 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 080722 Dahl Funeral Chapel

  • 0
Obit Directory 080722 Dahl Funeral Chapel

RIST- Stevert R "Bud", 95 of Billings, passed away July. Vigil will be held Sunday September 11th at 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass Monday September 12 at 11 a.m., at Mary Queen of Peace. Luncheon to follow, burial is at the Lavina Cemetery. For full obituary please visit dahlfuneralchapel. (7)

DUKE- Raymond, 93 of Billings, service, Wednesday, Aug 10, at King of Glory, burial will be at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. For full obituary please visit dahlfuneralchapel.com. (7)

HANSER- Franklin, 71 of Broadview, Vigil, Wed, August 10, 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service, Thurs, August 11, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Chruch. (7)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News