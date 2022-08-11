Obit Directory 081222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
REICHERT – Fred and Agnes, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tues., Aug. 16, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Vigil service 6 p.m. Mon., Aug. 15, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (16)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
GIOVETTI - Ruth Marie 85 of Red Lodge. Graveside memorial service at Red Lodge cemetery on Sat. Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned