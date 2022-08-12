 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 081322 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

FRERICH – Gwen, 90, Billings formerly of Poplar. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, Colton Blvd and Woody Dr. (18)

MATTELIN – Ruth Loffel, 99, Billings formerly of Culbertson. Service Pending. (14)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

REICHERT – Fred and Agnes, Billings. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Vigil service 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (16)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

