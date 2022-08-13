Obit Directory 081422 Dahl Funeral Chapel

RIST - Severt R "Bud", 95 of billings passed on July29. Vigil, Sunday Sept. 11, 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Funeral Mass, Mary Queen of Peace Monday Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. Luncheon following, burial at Lavina Cemetery. (14)
RIST - Severt R "Bud", 95 of billings passed on July29. Vigil, Sunday Sept. 11, 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, Funeral Mass, Mary Queen of Peace Monday Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. Luncheon following, burial at Lavina Cemetery. (14)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.