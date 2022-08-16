Obit Directory 081722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
FRERICH – Gwen, 90, Billings formerly of Poplar. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thurs. at St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, Colton Blvd and Woody Dr. (18)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
DANGERFIELD – Randy Loren, 66, Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (20)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
LARSON - Margaret Ellen 70 of Joliet. Celebration of Life pending. (17)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned