Obit Directory 081822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
FRERICH – Gwen, 90, Billings formerly of Poplar. Vigil service 7:00 p.m. Wed., Aug. 17, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Thurs. at St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, Colton Blvd and Woody Dr. (18)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
DANGERFIELD – Randy Loren, 66, Billings. Visitation 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sat., Aug. 20, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (20)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
LARSON - Margaret Ellen 70 of Joliet. Celebration of Life pending. (17)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned