Obit Directory 082022 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

DANGERFIELD – Randy Loren, 66, Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (20)

BESEL – Fred, 85, Billings. Service at Pilgrim Congregational, 409 S. 36th St., 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. (20)

FOSS – Joseph, 49, Billings. Service at Smith Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St., at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Inurnment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

OLSON - Patricia Mae 88 of Laurel. Rosary vigil at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on Monday, August 22 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 a.m. Burial afterwards at the Laurel Cemetery. The reception at St. Anthony's social hall. Full obit available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

