Obit Directory 082222 Smith Funeral Chapel

OLSON - Patricia Mae 88 of Laurel. Rosary vigil at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on Monday, August 22 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 a.m. Burial afterwards at the Laurel Cemetery. The reception at St. Anthony's social hall. Full obit available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)