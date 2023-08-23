SMITH WEST CHAPEL
PLAGMANN - Nathan R., 44, Billings. celebration of life Friday, August 25th, at 11AM at Camelot Ranch in Billings, MT. (23)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
CARR – Billie G., 99, Laurel. Graveside military honors 11:00 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 7 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (24)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned