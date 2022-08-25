Obit Directory 082622 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

DOHERTY – Raymond V., 92, of Billings, passed June 25. Memorial to be held Thurs. Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (29)

KNOWLES – James V. "Jim", age 66, passed May 7. Memorial will be held on Thurs. Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (29)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

HILLER – Dustin, 44, Billings. Celebration of Life at The Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave, at 11:30 a.m., Sat. Aug. 27. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obit. (27)

MURR – Stephanie R., 39 of Billings, passed Aug, 23, visitation Tues. Aug. 30 from 4-6 p.m., funeral service Wed. Aug 31 at 1 p.m. with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (30)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned