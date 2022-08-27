Obit Directory 082822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

DOHERTY- Raymond V., 92, of Billings, passed June 25. Memorial to be held Thursday, September 1, at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (29)

KNOWLES- James V. "Jim", age 66, passed May 7. Memorial will be held on Thursday, September 1, at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (29)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

GUNDERSON- Allen Duane, 95, of Billings, passed August 24. Funeral Service to be held on Monday, August 29, at 10 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery with Military Honors. (29)

MURR- Stephanie R., 39 of Billings, passed August 23, visitation Tuesday, August 30, from 4-6 p.m., funeral service Wednesday, August 31, at 1 p.m. with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (30)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned