Obit Directory 083022 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
MURR — Stephanie R., 39 of Billings, passed August 23, visitation Tuesday, August 30, from 4-6 p.m., funeral service Wednesday, August 31, at 1 p.m. with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (30)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
OLSON — Shirley Ida passed on August 16. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery on September 1 at 11 a.m. (31)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned