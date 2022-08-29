 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 083022 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

MURR — Stephanie R., 39 of Billings, passed August 23, visitation Tuesday, August 30, from 4-6 p.m., funeral service Wednesday, August 31, at 1 p.m. with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (30)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

OLSON — Shirley Ida passed on August 16. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery on September 1 at 11 a.m. (31)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

