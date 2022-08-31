Obit Directory 090122 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
WOLFE – Randy, 70, Huntley. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat Sept 3 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (3)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
MCGILLEN – Darrell Lee passed on July 9. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Sept 2 at 2 p.m. with military honors. (1)
GATES – Robert Ross, 86. Passed on Aug 20. Inurnment on Sept 2 at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 10 a.m. with military honors. (1)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned