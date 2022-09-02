Obit Directory 090322 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
DAVIS – Martha Virginia Fox, 89, Billings. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Laurel City Cemetery followed by memorial service 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Chruch, 417 W. 9th, Laurel. (7)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
WOLFE – Randy, 70, Huntley. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (3)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
TOUNSLEY - Alan Ray 76 of Laurel. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. with military honors. (4)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned