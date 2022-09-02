 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 090322 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

DAVIS – Martha Virginia Fox, 89, Billings. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Laurel City Cemetery followed by memorial service 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Chruch, 417 W. 9th, Laurel. (7)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

WOLFE – Randy, 70, Huntley. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (3)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

TOUNSLEY - Alan Ray 76 of Laurel. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. with military honors. (4)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

