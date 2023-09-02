Obit Directory 090323 Dahl Funeral Chapel Sep 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEVITT – Marion, 98, of Billings. Full obituary at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (3) Tags Obit Directory 090323 Dahl Funeral Chapel Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story