RIST - Severt R. "Bud", 95 of Billings. Vigil will be held Sunday, September 11, 7 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass Monday, September 12, 11 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace. Luncheon to follow, burial is at the Lavina Cemetery. For full obituary please visit dahlfuneralchapel. (4)