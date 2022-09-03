Obit Directory 090422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
DAVIS — Martha Virginia Fox, 89, Billings. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wed., Sept. 7, at Laurel City Cemetery followed by memorial service 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Chruch, 417 W. 9th, Laurel. (7)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HOVE — Timothy Owen, 36, Acton. Celebration of Life 1 – 4 Sunday, Sept. 11, at Lake Elmo Gazebo (4)
PROPP — Robert Tony "Bobby", 73, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (8)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
TOUNSLEY — Alan Ray 76 of Laurel. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. with military honors. (4)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned