Obit Directory 090622 Michelotti-Sawyers

ALLSOP — Barry, 48. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Faith Chapel. (9)

DOWNING — Paul, 85. Visitation 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, with vigil service 6 p.m., both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (6)

