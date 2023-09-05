SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PAULSON - Lorna A., 66, of Billings, passed away. Service on Fri., Sept. 8 at 3 PM located at Smith West Chapel. (8)

MILLER – George "Gene", 91 of Billings passed away. Service will be on Sept. 7, 2023, at 10 AM located at St. John's Lutheran in Laurel, MT. Reception to follow burial at the church. (7)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

BRADY - Marjorie June, 83, Ballantine. Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Sat., Sept. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Following the service there will be a private celebration of life. (9)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

McCULLOUGH - Constance "Connie" M., 77 of Laurel passed away. Service on Sept. 8, 2023, at 9:30 am located at Saint Patrick Co-Catherdral 215 N 31st St. Visitation will be 1 hr prior to service. Burial will follow service at Laurel City Cemetery. (8)

CARR – Billie G., 99, Laurel. Graveside military honors 11:00 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 7 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (7)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned