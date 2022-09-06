Obit Directory 090722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

DAVIS – Martha Virginia Fox, 89, Billings. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Laurel City Cemetery followed by memorial service 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Chruch, 417 W. 9th, Laurel. (7)

JENNISON - Jeremy Dale, 44, Billings. Passed away Aug. 20. Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W (7)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

MILL – Thomas, 83, AZ formerly of Hardin. Passed on Sept 5. No services planned. (7)

MILLER – Darrell L., 65, Billings. Memorial service 10 Friday, 9 at E. Gate Wesleyan Church, 625 Madsen Ln. (9)

PROPP – Robert Tony "Bobby", 73, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (8)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

CHRISTMAN - Edward W. 91 of Belfry Services are pending. (7)

KLESSENS - Edwin T. 89 of Red Lodge Services are pending. (7)

KAPOR - Donna Gale, 77 of Bridger. Service on Sep 24 at 10 at United Methodist Church with interment at Bridger cemetery. Reception to follow at Firehall. (7)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

JORDAN - Ronald John, 54 of Reed Point. Services to be held at Riverside National Cemetery in California with military honors at a later date. (7)