Obit Directory 090822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
MILLER – Darrell L., 65, Billings. Memorial service 10 Fri., 9 at E. Gate Wesleyan Church, 625 Madsen Ln. (9)
PROPP – Robert Tony "Bobby", 73, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 8, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (8)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
