SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PAULSON - Lorna A., 66, of Billings, passed away. Service on Fri., Sept. 8 at 3 PM located at Smith West Chapel. (8)

SHAAK – Raymond J., 94, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Sept. 11, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Rd. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Tues. at Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. (11)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

BRADY - Marjorie June, 83, Ballantine. Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Sat., Sept. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Following the service there will be a private celebration of life. (9)

HOFFMAN – Gerald Duane "Jerry", 93, Billings. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Sat., Oct. 7 at VFW Post #6774, 637 Anchor Ave. (8)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

McCULLOUGH - Constance "Connie" M., 77 of Laurel passed away. Service on Sept. 8, 2023, at 9:30 am located at Saint Patrick Co-Catherdral 215 N 31st St. Visitation will be 1 hr prior to service. Burial will follow service at Laurel City Cemetery. (8)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned