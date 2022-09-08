 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 090922 Michelotti-Sawyers

  • 0
Obit Directory 090922 Michelotti-Sawyers

ALLSOP - Barry, 48. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Faith Chapel. (9)

MANNING - Bulah V, 102. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mountview Cemetery. (10)

WILLIAMS - Roger, 80. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News