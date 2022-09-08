Obit Directory 090922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

BACH - Patsy Ann, 83, of Billings, passed Sept. 6. Funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.(14)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

MILLER – Darrell L., 65, Billings. Memorial service 10 Fri., Sept. 9 at E. Gate Wesleyan Church, 625 Madsen Ln. (9)

ANDERSON - Janet Kay, 83, of Billings, passed Sept. 7. Visitation Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Worden Open Bible Church, 1460 Railroad Hwy, Ballantine, MT. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery. (17)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

FEUSNER - LeRoy Carroll, 77, of Billings, passed Sep. 6. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E 3rd St. with Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd. to follow at 12 p.m. (13)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

COUTTS - Gloria Ann 86 of Red Lodge. Memorial service pending. (11)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned