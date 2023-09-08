SMITH WEST CHAPEL
SCHAAK – Raymond J., 94, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Sept. 11, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Rd. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Tues. at Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. (11)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
BRADY - Marjorie June, 83, Ballantine. Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Sat., Sept. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Following the service there will be a private celebration of life. (9)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned