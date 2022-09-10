Obit Directory 091122 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

BACH — Patsy Ann, 83, of Billings, passed September 6. Funeral will be held Wednesday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.(14)

JENNISON — Jeremy Dale, 44, Billings. Memorial service 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (10)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

ANDERSON — Janet Kay, 83, of Billings, passed September 7. Visitation Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m. at Worden Open Bible Church, 1460 Railroad Hwy, Ballantine, MT. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery. (17)

HOVE — Timothy Owen, 36, Acton. Celebration of Life 1 – 4 Sun., Sept. 11, at Lake Elmo Gazebo. (11)

EASTON — Evelyn, 89, Billings. After a long battle with cancer, Evy passed on Sept 5. No services are planned. (11)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

FEUSNER — LeRoy Carroll, 77, of Billings, passed September 6. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 11 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E 3rd St. with Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd. to follow at 12 p.m. (13)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

COUTTS — Gloria Ann 86 of Red Lodge. Memorial service pending. (11)

KLESSENS — Edwin T. 89 of Red Lodge. Memorial mass at St Agnes Church, Red Lodge on September 14 at 11 with interment at Red Lodge Cemetery. Reception in the church hall. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com (12)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned