Obit Directory 091522 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

CARSTENS - Chris "Bud", 86, of Billings, passed September 4, 2022. Graveside Saturday, September 17, 2022, 11 a.m. Rosebud Cemetery, reception at Immanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 301 S. Montana Ave., all in Absarokee. (16)

COUGILL - Susan Rae, 68, of Billings, passed September 9, 2022. Memorial Service Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (19)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

ANDERSON - Janet Kay, 83, of Billings, passed September 7, 2022. Visitation Friday, September 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Worden Open Bible Church, 1460 Railroad Hwy, Ballantine, MT. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery. (17)

WHITFORD – James Frederick, "Jim", 69, Laurel – Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

RIVERA – Monserrate "Tati", 68, Billings. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 15, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (15)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned