Obit Directory 091622 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LUSTIG — Kent (73), of Billings, MT.

Passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Funeral Service will be held Friday Sept. 16, at FaithE at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation prior to service at 10:30 a.m. For full obit visitwww.cfgbillings.com. (16)

