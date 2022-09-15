Obit Directory 091622 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LUSTIG — Kent (73), of Billings, MT.
Passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Funeral Service will be held Friday Sept. 16, at FaithE at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation prior to service at 10:30 a.m. For full obit visitwww.cfgbillings.com. (16)
LUSTIG — Kent (73), of Billings, MT.
Passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Funeral Service will be held Friday Sept. 16, at FaithE at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation prior to service at 10:30 a.m. For full obit visitwww.cfgbillings.com. (16)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.