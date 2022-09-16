Obit Directory 091722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

COUGILL — Susan Rae, 68, of Billings, passed September 9. Memorial Service Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (19)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

MORRIS — Ginger Lee, 61, of Billings, passed September 12. Service Sunday, September 18, at 4 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W. (18)

ANDERSON — Janet Kay, 83, of Billings, passed September 7. Visitation Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m. at Worden Open Bible Church, 1460 Railroad Hwy, Ballantine, MT. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery. (17)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

COWGER — Lloyd "Nicky" 93 of Red Lodge. Graveside service at John Henry Cemetery on Monday, Sept 19 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow at Red Lodge Senior Center. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

