Obit Directory 091922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
PULVER — Louis J., 83 of Billings, passed September 16. Visitation Thursday, September 22, from 5-7 p.m., Funeral Friday, September 23, 11 a.m. all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W.
(23)
COUGILL — Susan Rae, 68, of Billings, passed September 9. Memorial Service Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (19)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
IMHOFF — Larry, 80, Billings. Funeral Service on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 3595 Monad Road. (19)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
CHRISTMAN — Edward William 91 of Belfry. Memorial mass at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Bridger on on Friday, Sept 23 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place immediately afterward at Belfry Cemetery. Reception to follow back at the church hall. Go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com to share memories and leave condolences. (21)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned