Obit Directory 092122 Smith Funeral Chapel

STEDMAN — Marion Lois, 97, Billings. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

FERRELL — George D., 86 of Billings, passed September 17. Visitation Wednesday, September 22, from 4-6 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. Graveside service, Thursday, September 22, at 10 a.m. at Rockvale Cemetery. (21)

PULVER — Louis J., 83 of Billings, passed September 16. Visitation Thursday, September 22, from 5-7 p.m., Funeral Friday, September 23, 11 a.m. all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W.

CHRISTMAN — Edward William 91 of Belfry. Memorial mass at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Bridger on on Friday, Sept 23 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place immediately afterward at Belfry Cemetery. Reception to follow back at the church hall. Go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com to share memories and leave condolences. (21)

KAPOR — Donna Gale 77 of Bridger. Donna's life will be celebrated Saturday, September 24th, at Bridger Methodist Church at 10 with interment at Bridger Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow at the fire hall. (23)

