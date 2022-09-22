Obit Directory 092322 Michelotti-Sawyers

OBLANDER - Nathalia, 82. Viewing 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Apostles Lutheran Church. (24)
JENNINGS - Nancy L., 82. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Rocky Mountain Community Church. (24)
