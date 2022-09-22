Obit Directory 092322 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

PEDERSEN – Royce A., 84, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel, 304 3th St. West. (25)

WHITE – Michael John, 56, Billings. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)

STEDMAN – Marion Lois, 97, Billings. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

PULVER - Louis J., 83 of Billings, passed September 16. Visitation Thursday, September 22, from 5-7 p.m., Funeral Friday, September 23, 11 a.m. all at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (23)

ROOKHUIZEN – Carl Edward, 78, Billings. Passed Aug. 17. Obituary to appear later. Private family service next spring. (24)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

KAPOR - Donna Gale 77 of Bridger. Donna's life will be celebrated Saturday, September 24th, at Bridger Methodist Church at 10 with interment at Bridger Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow at the fire hall. (23)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned