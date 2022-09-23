 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 092422 Michelotti-Sawyers

  • 0
Obit Directory 092422 Michelotti-Sawyers

OBLANDER – Nathalia, 82. Viewing 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Apostles Lutheran Church. (24)

JENNINGS – Nancy L., 82. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Rocky Mountain Community Church. (24)

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News