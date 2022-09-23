Obit Directory 092422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
PEDERSEN – Royce A., 84, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)
WHITE – Michael John, 56, Billings. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sun., Sept. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)
STEDMAN – Marion Lois, 97, Billings. Service 10 a.m. Sat., Sept. 24, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)
ROOKHUIZEN – Carl Edward, 78, Billings. Passed Aug. 17. Obituary to appear later. Private family service next spring. (24)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
