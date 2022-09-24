Obit Directory 092522 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
PEDERSEN – Royce A., 84, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Oct. 8, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)
WHITE – Michael John, 56, Billings. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sun., Sept. 25, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (25)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
OVERTON – John M. 89 of Red Lodge. Memorial service on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge. Reception to follow at Red Lodge Senior Center. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned