Obit Directory 092522 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

OVERTON - John M. 89 of Red Lodge. Memorial service on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge. Reception to follow at Red Lodge Senior Center. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26)

GIACOMELLI - Grazia 90 of Red Lodge. Graveside burial on Sep 28 at 10. Celebration life at a later date. (27)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

