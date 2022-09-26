 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 092722 Smith Funeral Chapel

  • 0
Obit Directory 092722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

McINTOSH – Aldora Kay, 79, Columbus. Funeral service pending. (27)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

SCHEFFELMAER – Patricia A. 66 of Bridger. Memorial service on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. at Smith Olcott in Red Lodge. Potluck reception to follow at Blue Ribbon Bar. (27)

GIACOMELLI – Grazia 90 of Red Lodge. Graveside burial on Sept. 28 at 10. Celebration life at a later date. (27)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News