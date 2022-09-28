Obit Directory 092922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

McINTOSH – Aldora Kay "Tootie", 79, Columbus. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Fri., Sept. 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 12 – 6 Thurs. and before service time. (29)

HEISER – David William, 55, Billings. Celebration of life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1, at Heights VFW, 637 Anchor Ave. (1)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

SCOZZARI - Linda J. 72 of Billings, formerly of Laurel. Memorial services pending. (29)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

COUTTS - Gloria Ann, 86 . Memorial service on Oct. 1st at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge at 11. Graveside to follow at Red Lodge Cemetery with reception at Beartooth Elks Club. (3)

WITCHER - Clay Matthew 27 of Bridger. Memorial service at The Palace in Laurel on Sept 30, at 1:00 p.m. (30)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned