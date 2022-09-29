 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 093022 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

McINTOSH – Aldora Kay "Tootie", 79, Columbus. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Fri., Sept. 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 12 – 6 Thurs. and before service time. (29)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

SCOZZARI - Linda J. 72 of Billings, formerly of Laurel. Memorial services pending. (29)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Serices Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

