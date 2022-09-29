Obit Directory 093022 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HEISER – David William, 55, Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Heights VFW, 637 Anchor Ave. (1)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
SCOZZARI - Linda J. 72 of No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
COUTTS - Gloria Ann, 86 . Memorial service on Oct. 1 at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge at 11. Graveside to follow at Red Lodge Cemetery with reception at Beartooth Elks Club. (3)
WITCHER - Clay Matthew 27 of Bridger. Memorial service at The Palace in Laurel on Sept 30, at 1 p.m. (30)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned