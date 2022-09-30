Obit Directory 100122 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

HEISER – David William, 55, Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1, at Heights VFW, 637 Anchor Ave. (1)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

SCOZZARI – Linda J. Memorial service at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. with interment at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (2)

FRANK – Bonnie Rae. Rosary on Oct. 7 at 7 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass on October 8 at 10 with internment at Laurel Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow back at St. Anthony Hall. (2)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

COUTTS – Gloria Ann, 86 . Memorial service on Oct. 1 at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge at 11. Graveside to follow at Red Lodge Cemetery with reception at Beartooth Elks Club. (3)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned