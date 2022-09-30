Obit Directory 100122 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HEISER – David William, 55, Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1, at Heights VFW, 637 Anchor Ave. (1)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
SCOZZARI – Linda J. Memorial service at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. with interment at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (2)
FRANK – Bonnie Rae. Rosary on Oct. 7 at 7 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass on October 8 at 10 with internment at Laurel Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow back at St. Anthony Hall. (2)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
COUTTS – Gloria Ann, 86 . Memorial service on Oct. 1 at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge at 11. Graveside to follow at Red Lodge Cemetery with reception at Beartooth Elks Club. (3)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned