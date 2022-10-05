Obit Directory 100622 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

LAMBERT – Timothy Wayne "Tim", 70, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Elevation Church. 711 4th Ave N. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (8)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

SCOZZARI - Linda J. Memorial service at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. with interment at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Front Porch in Laurel. (6)

FRANK - Bonnie Rae. Rosary on Oct. 7 at 7 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass on October 8 at 10 with inurnment at Laurel Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow back at St. Anthony Hall. (6)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned