Obit Directory 100822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
LAMBERT – Timothy Wayne "Tim", 70, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat. Oct. 8, at Elevation Church. 711 4th Ave N. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Fri. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (8)
PEDERSEN – Royce A., 84 Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat. Oct. 8 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (8)
SQUIRES - Dale Robert 59 of Billings. Memorial service on Mon. Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, 304 34th Street West in Billings. Reception to follow at Lake Hills Golf Club, 1930 Clubhouse Way. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)
CLAYTON - Doris Jane, 101, Billings. Service pending. (10)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned