Obit Directory 100922 Michelotti-Sawyers

BELL - Cammie Lou, 89. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

PARKS - Thomas Edward "Ed," 88. Rosary service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (14)

