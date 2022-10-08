Obit Directory 100922 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
SQUIRES - Dale Robert 59 of Billings. Memorial service on Monday, October 10, at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, 304 34th Street West in Billings. Reception to follow at Lake Hills Golf Club, 1930 Clubhouse Way. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (9)
CLAYTON - Doris Jane, 101, Billings. Service pending. (10)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned