Obit Directory 101222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
CLAYTON - Doris Jane, 101, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th Street West. A memorial service to be held at a later date. (14)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
TESDAL - Martin John 82 of Laurel. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at The Family Church in Laurel Montana on October 14, at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend may watch the service streamed on the church's website. (13)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned