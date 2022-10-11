Obit Directory 101222 Smith Funeral Chapel

CLAYTON - Doris Jane, 101, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th Street West. A memorial service to be held at a later date. (14)

TESDAL - Martin John 82 of Laurel. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at The Family Church in Laurel Montana on October 14, at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend may watch the service streamed on the church's website. (13)