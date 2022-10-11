 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 101222 Smith Funeral Chapel

  • 0
Obit Directory 101222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

CLAYTON - Doris Jane, 101, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th Street West. A memorial service to be held at a later date. (14)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

TESDAL - Martin John 82 of Laurel. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at The Family Church in Laurel Montana on October 14, at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend may watch the service streamed on the church's website. (13)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News