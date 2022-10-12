Obit Directory 101322 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

CLAYTON - Doris Jane, 101, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 14 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery, 304 34th Street West. A memorial service to be held at a later date. (14)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

TESDAL - Martin John 82 of Laurel. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at The Family Church in Laurel Montana on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend may watch the service streamed on the church's website. (13)

BRISCOE - Michael Anthony 73 of Laurel. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel on Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. with interment at Laurel Cemetery with military honors. (14)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned